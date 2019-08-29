|
|
Hertha "Debbie" Lozo, age 59, of Millerton, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.
She was born on October 27, 1959 in Corning, NY, a daughter of Harry and Hertha (Chapin) Mahnke. Debbie was married to David Lozo, Sr. She worked as a homemaker and enjoyed making candles, crocheting, bird watching, going to rummage sales and auctions, and was very family oriented.
Debbie is survived by a daughter, Trinadonna (Robert) Friends of Millerton, PA; two sons, David (Kimberly) Lozo, Jr. of Gillett, PA, and Dylan (Jennifer) Lozo of Columbia Cross Roads, PA; four grandchildren, Jacob (Tiffany Fuller) Friends,Joshua Friends, Logan Lozo, Braxton Lozo; and two great granddaughters, Maye Friends, and Mya Friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Harry Mahnke, Jr., and Harold Mahnke; and her sister, Hester Mahnke.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3:00pm with Pastor Harold Burell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to David Lozo, Jr. 513 Barrett Rd. Gillett, PA 16925 to help with the funeral expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 29, 2019