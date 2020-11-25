1/1
Holli B. Fraser
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Holli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holli B. Fraser, age 59 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Corning Hospital.

Born on July 7, 1961 in Hornell, NY, she was the daughter of Ronald Towsley and the late Sally Marvin. Holli worked as a homemaker throughout her career. Holli will be remembered for her love of trying new things and exploring new hobbies.

Holli is survived by her sons: Nathan Fraser of Newport News, VA, Kyle Fraser of Wichita, KS and their father, Michael Fraser; siblings: Shannyn Peterson of Corning, NY, Allan Oakley of Corning, NY, Heather Moran of Corning, NY; lifelong best friend, Denein Hodder of Corning, NY; and several aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Holli was predeceased by siblings: Misty Oakley and Leann Powers.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Face masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC
14 East Pulteney St
Corning, NY 14830
(607) 936-9927
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter's Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Carpenter's Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved