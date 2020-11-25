Holli B. Fraser, age 59 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Corning Hospital.



Born on July 7, 1961 in Hornell, NY, she was the daughter of Ronald Towsley and the late Sally Marvin. Holli worked as a homemaker throughout her career. Holli will be remembered for her love of trying new things and exploring new hobbies.



Holli is survived by her sons: Nathan Fraser of Newport News, VA, Kyle Fraser of Wichita, KS and their father, Michael Fraser; siblings: Shannyn Peterson of Corning, NY, Allan Oakley of Corning, NY, Heather Moran of Corning, NY; lifelong best friend, Denein Hodder of Corning, NY; and several aunt, uncles, nieces and nephews.



In addition to her mother, Holli was predeceased by siblings: Misty Oakley and Leann Powers.



Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. All COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Face masks are required.



