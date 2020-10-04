I was an employee at the Village Inn for many years where I had got to know Horst. For the longest time I called him “Horse” . I thought it was a nickname. He never corrected me. I figured it out when he wrote his name down one day. I had quite the chuckle. After many years of chatting with Horst and helping him work on his cars. We became quite good friends. I always admired him as a person. He was always quick with a joke and always brightened my day. He even called me to see how I was doing once in a while. I’ll sorely miss him as anyone who knew him will. God speed old friend.

Jon Black

Friend