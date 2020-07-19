Howard E. Marshall, age 79, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home.



Howard was born on October 13, 1940 in Corning to Kenneth and Mary Alice (Wood) Marshall. He was married to Carol Button and was preceded in death by her.



Howard had worked for Dresser Rand in Painted Post, NY as a parts department clerk. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox's baseball team. Howard was a member of a local team bowling league for many years. He was awarded a silver ring from the bowling association for accomplishing a perfect bowling game. He was a deacon at Caton Bible Chapel.



He is survived by nephews, Gerald (Sandra) Marshall, Jr. of Orlando, FL and Scott Marshall of California; nieces, Tracey Marshall of Carrollton, TX and Tammy Marshall of Carrollton, TX.



Howard was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald and Philip Marshall.



Funeral services will be held at Caton Bible Chapel, 11297 Old County Road, Corning, NY at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.



Howard's care has been entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

