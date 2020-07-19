1/1
Howard E. Marshall
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard E. Marshall, age 79, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at home.

Howard was born on October 13, 1940 in Corning to Kenneth and Mary Alice (Wood) Marshall. He was married to Carol Button and was preceded in death by her.

Howard had worked for Dresser Rand in Painted Post, NY as a parts department clerk. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox's baseball team. Howard was a member of a local team bowling league for many years. He was awarded a silver ring from the bowling association for accomplishing a perfect bowling game. He was a deacon at Caton Bible Chapel.

He is survived by nephews, Gerald (Sandra) Marshall, Jr. of Orlando, FL and Scott Marshall of California; nieces, Tracey Marshall of Carrollton, TX and Tammy Marshall of Carrollton, TX.

Howard was predeceased by his brothers, Gerald and Philip Marshall.

Funeral services will be held at Caton Bible Chapel, 11297 Old County Road, Corning, NY at a time to be announced. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery.

Howard's care has been entrusted to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved