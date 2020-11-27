Hugh C. Mason, age 97, of Addison, NY passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on March 30, 1923 in Alameda, CA, he was the son of the late Charles and Beatrice (Monjar) Mason. Hugh married Kathleen (""Kate"") Gangaware on June 6, 1946 in Upper Darby, PA. She predeceased him on February 14, 2013.
Hugh spent his career working as a proofreader for various typesetters and print shops in the Philadelphia, PA area, and often held positions of production manager/expediter as well. He was well regarded in the industry, especially for his mentorship of young people. On retirement he and Kate relocated to Upstate New York, where they grew a large and productive organic garden and continued with their copy editing/proofreading part time, working by mail and then electronically for major U.S. book publishers.
From boyhood, Hugh had a gentle curiosity about the natural world, which he enjoyed passing along to his children, including a deep appreciation of its various denizens. Most recently these included a well-maintained herd of 16 cats.
Hugh was known for his height at 6 foot 5 and a (mostly) quiet, self-effacing manner capped with an exceptional dry wit. He was an avid reader and collector of books, especially on geography and less well-known historical and literary figures. He loved music, with a special feel for the jazz and Big Bands of the Twenties and Thirties, as well as many classical composers and the Beatles.
Hugh was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He served in the Pacific Theater and drove a truck on the Burma Road.
Hugh is survived by children Elizabeth M. Galbraith of Addison, NY, Hugh C. (Alison) Mason, Jr. of Newtown Square, PA, and David L. Mason of Wellsville, NY; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters; and also Jessica, Junior, Sox, Nosey, Casey, Blondie, Darling, Frankie, Scaredy Cat, Rufus, Brenda, Gracie, the ""ginger bros"" Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone, and the ""color kittens"" Dolly and Calico.
In addition to his parents and wife, Hugh was predeceased by daughter Kathleen V. Beatty and grandsons Jeffrey D. Beatty and Avery K. Mason.
It was Hugh's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Hugh's name may be sent to the Chemung County SPCA Spay/Neuter Clinic; Care First Hospice; or Doctors Without Borders
.
Words of comfort may be offered at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com