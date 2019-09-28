|
|
Ida M. Cortright, age 97, of Corning passed away Thursday, September 26th at Brookdale Painted Post where she resided for the past three years. Ida was born on November 21, 1921 in Corning, the daughter of Charles and Helda (Fish) Davis. She was a graduate of Corning Free Academy and Del Kaderes School of Beauty in Elmira and was a hair dresser working out of her home for several years. She served in the Women's Auxiliary Army Corp one year. Ida married Stanley Cortright on July 7, 1943 at the First Baptist Church in Corning and together they raised four children. She was a loving wife and thoroughly enjoyed her role as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Ida is survived by two sons: Thomas J. (John Schanbacher) and Jeffrey E. (Jean) Cortright; Grandchildren: Aaron (Lingli Ma) Guilbeau, Donna Lynn Cortright (Stanley) Gridley, William A. (Christy) Cortright and Sherry Guilbeau (Blaine) Wilson; Great-grandchildren: Jared, Jenna, Julia, and Jordan Gridley, Morgan and Ryan Cortright, Brittany Forte and Breanna Wilson; special niece Pam Kennedy and nephew Dr. Edward Kennedy; Sister and Brother-in-law Velva and John Vine, Sister-in-law Patricia Davis along with many other nieces, nephews and close acquaintances (especially her "Bridge playing" friends).
Besides her parents, Ida was pre-deceased by her husband Stanley, daughter Elaine K. Guilbeau, son Gary L. Cortright, five sisters and two brothers.
At her request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Hope Cemetery (off Lower Delevan Avenue) in Corning on Monday, September 30 at 2 p.m. with her nephew Dr. Edward Kennedy officiating.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in Ida's memory to: First Baptist Church of Corning (E. First St.), Care First of Steuben County (Hospice), or to a .
The family extends grateful appreciation to the Brookdale staff for the care and concern shown during Ida's recent illnesses. Acly-Stover Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on Sept. 28, 2019