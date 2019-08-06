|
|
Rock Stream | Ida Mae Howell, age 91, of Rock Stream, NY died Sunday August 4, 2019.
Friends are invited to calling hours from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday (Aug. 8) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday (Aug. 9). Burial will follow in Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone.
She is survived by 3 sons, Harry (Filomena) Howell of Webster, A.J. (Elaine) Howell of Bath, Roy (Kelly) Howell of Dundee; 2 daughters Veronica Perry of Rock Stream, Roxanne (Brian) Allen of Dundee; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
To read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 6, 2019