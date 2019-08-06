Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Howell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ida Mae Howell Obituary
Rock Stream | Ida Mae Howell, age 91, of Rock Stream, NY died Sunday August 4, 2019.

Friends are invited to calling hours from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Thursday (Aug. 8) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where her funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday (Aug. 9). Burial will follow in Tyrone Union Cemetery, Tyrone.

She is survived by 3 sons, Harry (Filomena) Howell of Webster, A.J. (Elaine) Howell of Bath, Roy (Kelly) Howell of Dundee; 2 daughters Veronica Perry of Rock Stream, Roxanne (Brian) Allen of Dundee; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

To read full obituary and leave online condolences visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now