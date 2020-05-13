Home

Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Ira Robert Stiles Jr.


1960 - 2020
Ira Robert Stiles Jr. Obituary
Ira Robert Stiles, Jr., 59, passed on to the loving arms of Jesus on May 8, 2020. He was surrounded by his family.

Ira was born on October 21, 1960. He married the love of his life, Janet Mattison, on June 14, 1980. They were "connected at the heart and hip" for forty years.

He was a proud Dad and Papa. His family meant everything to him. He is survived by his son, Matthew (Ruth) Stiles, and daughter, Diana (Len) Flack; grandchildren: Gabriel, Elijah, Jeremy and Moriah; siblings: Virginia (David) Morter, Shirley Stiles, Ronald (Carrie) Stiles, Pat (Dusty) Derr, Sam (Pat) Mattison, Marilyn (Jim) Poust, Bonnie (Jim) Haight, Gail (Jeff) Twist, Beth (Gary) Stratton, Pete (Jane) Mattison; several nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.

He is predeceased by his parents, Ira Sr. and Patricia Stiles, Harold and Dorothy Mattison, siblings Patty Ann Stiles, Donald Stiles, Nancy and Bernie Youngs, and Stanley Mattison.

Ira retired in 2016 after 26 years with Polly-O Dairy. He worked at Seneca Foods 13 years before that. He was a dedicated worker.

Ira coached basketball and baseball at Bradford Central School and in the community. Coach Stiles was a friend and "Dad" to many.

Ira sang with his dearest friends in the "Hearts Desire Quartet" for over thirty years.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund at Bradford Baptist Church or to the Bradford Central Varsity Club.

A celebration of life will be planned when public gatherings are possible.

Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in The Corning Leader on May 13, 2020
