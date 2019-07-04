Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church
32 E. Morris Street
Bath, NY
View Map
Irene M. Parker


1928 - 2019
Irene M. Parker Obituary
Irene M. Parker, age 91 of Painted Post, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Bath VA Medical Center.

She was born on April 21, 1928 in Buffalo, New York, the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Zgoda) Barczykowski. Irene was a graduate of Northside High School and later attended St. Joseph's Nursing School, graduating in 1948. She served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1954. She married Edgar B. Parker on September 14, 1954. Irene worked as a nurse for Dr. Steven Pieri and later for Dr. Mala Sutton for 30 years before her retirement.

Irene was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and volunteered at the Corning Food Pantry for many years. She and Edgar spent many winters traveling to Florida. She was an avid reader and will be remembered by many in her neighborhood as a caregiver - always willing to help those in need. Time at their cottage with family on Keuka Lake was a favorite pastime. She was a great swimmer and would spend every chance she could in the water with her children and grandchildren.

Irene is survived by her husband of 64 years, Edgar B. Parker of Painted Post, NY; children: James (Jean) Parker of Bethlehem, PA, Nancy (Jim) Attard of Grand Island, NY; grandchildren: Jason, Jill, Nathan, Ryan, Jacob; great grandchildren: Cash, Helen, Hudson and Samuel.

In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by son, Richard Parker; sister, Francis Pierce and brother, Frederick Barczykowski.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 32 E. Morris Street Bath, NY, Father James Jager officitiating. Burial in Bath National Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's name may be sent to: Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Pl, Boston, MA 02215 or at www.joslin.org/giving.html.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 4, 2019
