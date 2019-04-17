|
|
Irene May Miller, age 98, formerly of Painted Post, NY died peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her daughter's home in Howard, NY.
Irene was born in Hornby Forks, NY on May 31, 1920 to Martha and Harry Hovey. She married James Miller, son of Eugene and Nellie Miller, on May 31, 1941. James was drafted in World War II and served in the 8th Air Force until the war ended in 1945. Following the war, they were blessed with two daughters, Vivienne and Cheryl.
Irene graduated from Northside High and Greg Business School. She worked at Corning Glass Works and received her 50-year pin in 1998. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, a charter member of East Campbell Fire Department Auxiliary and a member of Erwin Seniors.
She survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Warner of Howard; two granddaughters, Dr. Mary Kay Berry of Cleveland, GA and Amy (Tom) Torpy of Savona; five grandsons: Brice (Rose) McMillan, James McMillan, Bobby Warner, Mike (Agnes) Warner and Jason (Amanda) Warner; great grandchildren: Parker and Adison Berry, Michaela Ferreira and Emma McMillan, Kate, Tala, Jayden and Chace Warner and Joey Torpy; two sisters-in-law: Sally Hovey and Dorothy (Bill) Gracy; two nieces: Cynda Dickerman and her family and Jacalyn Grinnell and her family; several other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her daughter, Vivienne and son-in-law, Bill McMillan; two brothers, Lyman and Adrian Hovey and one nephew, Russell Hovey.
It was Irene's wish that there be no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at Chapel Knoll Cemetery on Friday, April 19th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Steve Paul officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Buena Vista Wesleyan Church, Retirees, 6034 County Route 69, Canisteo, NY 14823.
Irene's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 17, 2019