Isabel Dorothy Hill Farrell, age 79, died peacefully from numerous medical conditions on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Corning Hospital with her son, Steve, by her side.
Isabel is survived by her 2 children: Steven (Peg) Farrell of Corning, NY and Stacey (Robert) Meade of Fort Mill, SC; 5 grandchildren: Tasha Farrell of Big Flats, NY, Joshua Farrell and Eric (Steph) Farrell, of Horseheads NY, Christopher Meade of Walnut, CA and Kelly Meade of Black Mountain, NC; 3 great grand kids: Hunter, Caleb and Koltyn of Big Flats; her 3 siblings: Jan (Bill, deceased) Carey, Diane (Joe) Patelunas and Samuel Hill. Isabel's parents: Robert and Dorothy Hill, preceded her death.
A lifetime resident of the Elmira-Corning area and a 1958 graduate of Southside High School, Isabel began working after graduation as a secretary at Harding's in Elmira until she married Maurice Farrell (deceased) and moved out of state. After their divorce in 1969, she became a single mom and raised their 2 children, thanks to the love and support of some wonderful neighbors, friends and family. Isabel went back to college to earn an associates degree in Criminology from Corning Community College and held down several jobs. An avid reader of health books, Isabel loved spending time in nature and capturing photos while in the outdoors. She enjoyed any moments she could spend with her grandkids locally and in Southern CA, where her daughter and family resided 30 years. Later in life after attending a high school reunion, she became part of the "Ladies 58" club and looked so forward to their get-togethers.
Due to COVID-19, there will be a private small gathering in the outdoors to commemorate Isabel's life. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 18, 2020