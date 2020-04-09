|
|
Jack Lavern Lamphier, age 86, of Woodhull, passed away at home on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior.
Jack was born to Lewis and Evelyn (Sanford) Lamphier on March 21, 1934. He was a 1952 graduate of Addison Central School and a 1954 graduate of Alfred State College.
On September 29, 1956, Jack and Nellie "Lee" Freeborn were married in Hornell. Lee preceded him in death on December 14, 2007. He later married Elaine Smith O'Dell on February 14, 2010 in Cameron. Elaine survives.
Jack always had a love for farming. As a young man he operated a dairy farm and later returned to farming following his 26 year career with Prudential Insurance Company. He was a member and director of the Steuben-Allegany Holstein Association, member and treasurer of the Southern Tier Bluegrass Association, he was an avid league bowler and competed in ABC stationed tournaments all over the country, he was a member of the Addison FOE aerie where he played softball in the 80s and 90s, where they won state Eagle championships for over 10 years. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling throughout the United States and Canada to hunt and fish.
Above all, Jack loved his family dearly, particularly his great grandkids.
Besides his wife Elaine, Jack is survived by his son, Michael Lamphier of Addison and his daughter, Cheryl (David) Dudley of Addison, his grandchildren, Dannon (Cassandra) Lamphier, Christopher (Jillian) Lamphier, Mitchell Dudley and Cody (Kelli) Dudley, 13 great grandchildren, his step children, Francis (Dixie) O'Dell, Timothy (Sara) O'Dell, Dawn (William) O'Dell, Geoffrey (Cheryl) O'Dell and Darlene O'Dell, 13 step great grandchildren, his sisters, Joyce Rauhe of Pennsylvania and Sandra (Gerald) Kelly of Palmyra, NY along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Lamphier, his sisters, Annette Rock and Patricia Saggese, his step son, Jonathan O'Dell and his brother in law, James Rauhe.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 9, 2020