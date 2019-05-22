|
Lindley, NY - Jacob F. Gross, 74, of Lindley, NY, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Jacob ("Jake") was born July 6, 1944, in Dansville, NY, the son of Jacob C. and May L. (Nichols) Gross.
Jake was a skilled craftsman and mechanic who worked for Goodyear as service manager for many years before ending his career as a carpenter for Doug Gross Construction. He loved driving his tractors and operating any kind of construction equipment. Family was of utmost importance to him, and everything he did was for his family. He always put their needs before his own and was proud of raising four children who shared his values.
Jake is survived by the love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" Gross of Lindley; his children, Kathleen (Robert) Rapisarda of Addison, Kimberly Berry of Round Lake, NY, Jeffery (Diane) Gross of Lindley and Joseph (Noelle) Gross of Big Flats. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Jacob Gross of Lindley and Jordyn and Erin Gross of Big Flats; and was comforted by his faithful canine companion, Henry.
Jacob also leaves behind an aunt, Eleanor Gross of Columbia, SC; brothers Douglas (Karen) Gross of Bradford, NY, David (Roxanne) Gross of Kanona and Daniel (Crystal) Gross of Huntsville, AL and sisters, Janet (Keith) Gardner of Campbell and Cynthia (Jill Kline) Rutledge of Savona as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to: CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870 or Lindley-Presho Volunteer Fire Department, 9599 Tannery Creek Road, Lindley, NY 14858.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 22, 2019