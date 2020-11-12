James C. Paul, 91, died surrounded by his wife and children on November 5 after a brief illness.



Jim was born in Corning to the late Willard and Esther (Ellison) Paul October 6, 1929. He attended Northside Primary School and Northside High School, graduating in the class of 1947. At Northside, Jim excelled at sports, earning varsity letters in baseball, basketball, football and track, as well as participating in the school's Varsity Glee Club. With best friend John "Jack" Stivers pitching, and Jim playing in the shortstop position, Northside High School Tigers baseball team earned many notable victories, including the Steuben County Section 5 New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship. Jim joined his father working shifts at Corning Glass Works after graduation, as he considered his future. Stivers was signed as a pitcher with the St. Louis Browns. The friends were reunited later at Valparaiso University, after Jim spent 1948 attending Genesee Junior College in Lima, New York. He was a member of Genesee's baseball team and scouted by a Boston Red Sox farm team, but opted for education. He was admitted to Valparaiso in 1949 and offered a full scholarship for baseball. After college, Jim enlisted in the U.S Army, and served in the Korean War. In 1953-54, he attended the Army's Eta Jima Specialist School in Japan, earning credentials that would lead to his service as a radio operator.



Jim was reintroduced to Kathryn Ann Cutler after he returned to Corning from military service. The couple was married July 21,1956, at Grace United Methodist Church. Stivers served as an usher, and Kay's college roommate, Olga (Gerych) Savino of Bath, served as maid of honor. In Corning, Jim managed Cunnings Book Store on Market Street, while Kay taught school. Jim applied and was accepted into a sales training program with Union Camp Corporation, and the family moved to a Chicago suburb. Jim's career in corrugated packaging sales took the family to Ohio, moving to Columbus in 1969, one year after the Ohio State Buckeye football team won the National Championship. Jim and Kay enjoyed many Saturdays at Ohio Stadium. The family also lived in Lexington, Ohio. After successful sales and teaching careers, Jim and Kay retired to North Carolina, where they spent 24 years living in the Sandhills, made many friends, played numerous rounds of golf, volunteered to work the 1999 and 2005 U.S Open championships at Pinehurst Resort, and enjoyed visits from their daughters and grandchildren, who delighted in riding Jim's golf cart. Kay meticulously managed Jim's care as his dementia symptoms slowly progressed. They moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2018 to be close to family.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Kathryn, sister Carol (Jim) Case of Lindley, daughters, Gail (Chris) Perrino and Dr. Laura (Paul) Fiorenza of Cincinnati, grandchildren Hannah Perrino, Juliet Perrino, Veronica Fiorenza and Aidan Fiorenza.



A private memorial and prayer service will take place Saturday, November 14th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home in Cincinnati, Ohio. Internment is planned for Coopers Plains Cemetery in Steuben County, New York. Memorial contributions may be made to Valparaiso University or Ducks Unlimited.



