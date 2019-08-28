|
|
James "Jim" Duane Cisco, age 76, was born in Lindley, New York on February 25, 1943 and went home to be with his Lord and family on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Genevieve Cisco.
The Lord blessed Jim with special qualities, all that were amazing in their own ways. He could look at a mama cow and then point out her calf, no paperwork needed. He knew when it was chore-time, lunchtime or dinnertime, no watch needed. He knew if there was an empty wagon and cut up wood, it had better get loaded. If you knew Jim, you knew you knew you had better be getting another empty wagon when the first one was filled! If the feed buckets were full, some cows and horses were going to be fed if you asked Jim to do it!
Jim spent many years walking the roads between his brothers farms. He would wave and smile at every car that came along. If you stopped to chat, he would tell you how good it was to see you, and tell you everything that was going on in the neighborhood.
Jim spent the later years of his life at the Fingerlakes DDSO Home in Watkins Glen. His mighty work ethic allowed him to get a job at Challenges in Ithaca. His proudest days were getting on the morning bus with his lunch-pail and going to work and coming home with his paycheck!
His bright blue eyes and warm smile were shared by everyone he ever met. After you met Jim once, you were always his friend.
Jim will be greatly missed by his surviving family in Lindley, New York: Bill and Ellen Cisco; and Alfred Cisco; and their families. He is also survived by his second family at his home in Watkins Glen. He was a great brother, uncle and friend.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Jim's home in Watkins Glen. You all have a special place in our hearts and are so appreciative for all that you've done for Jim over the years. Especially the care and comfort that you have provided to him and his family over the last few weeks.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 30th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, New York 14801. A funeral service will immediately follow at the Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home 10 Wall Street Addison, New York 14801 at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in the family plot in Addison Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in James's name may be sent to: Fingerlakes DDSO, 706 North Porter Street, Watkins Glen, New York 14891.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 28, 2019