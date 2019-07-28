|
|
James Edmond Fuller, 89 of Huntersville, NC passed away on July 20, 2019.
Jim was born in Arkport, NY on June 24, 1930 to the late Willis James Fuller and Evelyn Edmond Fuller.
Along with his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Pryor and brother, Robert Fuller.
He is survived by his wife Rochelle Fuller of Huntersville, NC; mother of his children, Roberta Fuller of Corning, NY; son, Scott (Wendy) Fuller of Monroe, GA; daughters Pamela (William) Hart of Corning, NY and Melissa (Kevin) Hughes of Corning, NY; family Lisa (Joe) Yungwirth of Davidson, NC and Ray Kelly of Mooresville, NC; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren; all of whom he loved from the bottom of his heart.
Jim was a lifelong supporter of scouting; earning his eagle scout and badge as a Boy Scout. He was also an avid athlete at Arkport Central High School where he graduated in 1948. Jim attended Bowling Green University before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served in Korea from 1951 until 1955 and was honorably discharged. Jim operated automobile dealerships in Hornell and Bath, NY before moving to Corning NY, where he was the founder and President of Jim Fuller Chevrolet. Jim was active in the local Republican Party, served as the President of the Greater Corning Area Chamber of Commerce and on the board of many civic and charitable organizations. Jim enjoyed aeronautics and earned both his pilot's license and instructor rating. After moving to Huntersville, NC, Jim founded and operated Inland Sea Realty Company. His most profound joy was his family. He was a proud father of his children, grandfather, and great grandfather. He loved his grand and great grandchildren dearly. He will be forever loved and missed by his family and many friends.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. Raymer-Kepner is assisting the family.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 28, 2019