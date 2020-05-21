Home

Phillips Funeral Home and Cremation Service
17 W. Pulteney St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9212
James H. Neally Sr.


1943 - 2020
James H. Neally Sr. Obituary
James H. Neally, Sr, age 76, of Corning, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital. He was born on May 24, 1943 in Corning, the son of the late James William Jr and Norma Grace (Manson) Neally. He married Judy Tyler on May 24, 1969. She predeceased him on November 21, 2012.

James retired from Corning Community College where he worked as a groundskeeper.

He is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Carl) Fairchild of Corning, sons, Fred (Tracey) Neally of Corning, James (Amanda) Neally Jr. of Kentucky and Robert (Vicki) Neally of Campbell, 20 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren. Along with his wife Judy, James was predeceased by a granddaughter, Daryll Lutz, a sister, Sharon Neally and a brother, Robert Neally.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 21, 2020
