James H. Sharman
1947 - 2020
James H. Sharman, age 72, of Corning, NY died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Guthrie Corning Hospital.

Jim was born on October 17, 1947 in Bath, NY to Shadrack and Bertha (VanCise) Sharman.

He was previously employed by Corning Inc. at the Erwin Plant, Friendly's, and The Leader.

Jim enjoyed hunting and watching football and wrestling. He collected baseball, football and other sports cards and enjoyed playing games on his computer.

He is survived by his long-time companion, Suzanne Thomas of Corning; step daughter, Melissa (Ronald) McFall of Hector, NY; grandchildren: Philip, Andrea, Lauren, Kalap, Chyanne, and Brittany; daughter, Bonnie Sharman; daughter-in-law, Andrea Tracy; three sisters: Sharon Steves of GA, Betty Hosmer of Rochester, NY, and Anna Ross of PA; one great-grandchild; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Bill Sharman.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc. in Corning.

James' family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 7, 2020.
