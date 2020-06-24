James Michael Walker, 83, passed away on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 5, 1936 in Corning New York, a son of the late Michael and Anna Walker.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Wolfe, his niece, Michelle Wolfe and brother-in-law James Wolfe.
James was a Veteran who served in the United States Navy where he played baseball during his years of service. Some of his passions were fishing, old cars, putting puzzles together and he just enjoyed talking with everyone. James graduated from Northside High School in Corning New York.. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Mary Louise Foley Walker; his son, Dana Michael Walker (Tamara); his daughter, Kim Marie Fields (Larry Bledsoe); grandchildren, Dawn Collins (Ryan), Jeffrey Page (Matia) and Joshua Walker (Michelle); great grandchildren, Austin Herring, Hannah Herring, Londyn Page, Brycen Powell and Dalton Powell and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services will be planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
He was born August 5, 1936 in Corning New York, a son of the late Michael and Anna Walker.
He was also predeceased by his sister, Patricia Wolfe, his niece, Michelle Wolfe and brother-in-law James Wolfe.
James was a Veteran who served in the United States Navy where he played baseball during his years of service. Some of his passions were fishing, old cars, putting puzzles together and he just enjoyed talking with everyone. James graduated from Northside High School in Corning New York.. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Mary Louise Foley Walker; his son, Dana Michael Walker (Tamara); his daughter, Kim Marie Fields (Larry Bledsoe); grandchildren, Dawn Collins (Ryan), Jeffrey Page (Matia) and Joshua Walker (Michelle); great grandchildren, Austin Herring, Hannah Herring, Londyn Page, Brycen Powell and Dalton Powell and many other family and friends who will miss him.
No services will be planned at this time.
Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.