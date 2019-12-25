|
James Lyle Parker, 94, of Bath and formerly of Jasper, passed away at the Taylor Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bath on Sunday evening, December 22, 2019 after years of declining health.
Lyle was born in Brookfield, PA on December 6, 1925, the son of the late George A. and Belle K. (Cady) Parker. He was a 1944 graduate of Jasper Central School.
On October 12, 1951, Lyle and the former Minnie S. Harry were married in Woodhull, NY. In 1952 they purchased a farm together in Jasper which they operated until 1977. During their time operating their dairy farm, they were recognized as Conservation Farmer of the Year by the Steuben County Soil & Water Conservation District in 1968.After selling their farm they moved to Bath where Lyle was employed by Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport.
An avid outdoorsman, Lyle loved to hunt deer and bears and enjoyed collecting guns. He was a member of the Addison Fish & Game Club. A 50 year member of the Masons, Lyle had belonged to the Robinson Lodge F&AM in Jasper where he had served as Master for two years.
He loved to read and would tackle any subject that he came upon.
He is survived by Minnie, his wife of 68 years of Bath, his son, Carl Parker of Bath, his daughter, Vickie Parker of Hammondsport, his grandchildren, Jim Brutsman, Jessica Brutsman, Joanna (Everitt) Sprague and Jason Parker (Kristen Orvek), several great grandchildren, his brother, Eldon (Julia) parker of Bath, his sister, Sandra (Don) Burgdorf of Hohenwald, TN, his brother in law, Ed Robie of Savona and several nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his Children, Connie Parker and David Parker, his sisters, Doris (Joe) Robbins, Marian Parker and Marjorie Robie.
Following Lyle's wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 25, 2019