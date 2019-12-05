|
|
James R. Carpenter of Wayne, NY passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019. He was born in Bath, NY on June 1, 1949 the son of Glen and Jeanne (Wixson) Carpenter who predeceased him. Jim graduated from Hammondsport Central School and SUNY Brockport. He was self-employed as the owner of Shop of Surprises in Wayne, NY.
Jim is survived by 2 sons, James and (Lori) Carpenter and Jeffrey (Ashley) Carpenter, 6 grandchildren, Cory, Katarina, Lance, Zachary, Lucas, and Grace Carpenter, brother, Robert Carpenter, sisters, Patricia (Tom) Robinson, Joyce Wahlig, Lori (Tim) Barry and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Ashley Lawrence and her 3 children and 6 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Wayne Village Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation. P.O. Box 1848 Longmont CO 80502 or to a charity of own choice.
Arrangements by La Marche Funeral Home in Hammondsport NY.
Published in The Corning Leader on Dec. 5, 2019