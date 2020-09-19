A longtime resident of Campbell NY passed away on 7/16/20 at the age of 56.



James was born 10/26/63 in Corning NY. He leaves behind his wife, Traci Fassett. His mother Sharon Wilson. His sister Robin Gerow. His children Erica Hathaway, Anthony Fassett, Samantha Orlando and Michael Fassett. His step children Derrick Gerow and Kristin Johnson.



His grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.



He was reunited with his son Taylor Fassett. May he Rest In Peace.

