James Roland Gurnsey Jr.
1970 - 2020
James Roland Gurnsey, Jr., 50, of Templeton, PA, died unexpectedly on Saturday, October 3, 2020, of natural causes.

Born April 11, 1970, in Bath, NY, he was a son of James Roland Gurnsey, Sr., and Carol (Hodge) Gurnsey, of Campbell, NY.

Jim was a veteran of the United States Army, and was employed as a truck driver for Hunter Trucking International. He was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism. Jim and his wife had a longtime dream of buying a farm, and four years ago, their dream came true. When not farming, he still enjoyed the great outdoors by hunting and fishing. But his greatest joy in life was being a dad.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Kate (Reitemeyer) Gurnsey; his children, Erin Renee Gurnsey of Corning, NY, Jessica Rae Rose of Templeton, PA, Katryna Paige Marvel of Butler, PA, Ian Richard (Mariah) Reitemeyer of Butler, PA, and Garrett Matthew Gurnsey of Butler, PA; his grandchildren, Misty, Scarlette, and Edward; two brothers, Matthew (Misty) Gurnsey and Mark (Kelly) Gurnsey; one niece; and five nephews.

Private services were held at the Welch Funeral Home in Ford City, PA. www.welchfh.com.

Published in The Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
1032 4Th Ave
Ford City, PA 16226
(724) 763-9041
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 6, 2020
Kate and family, Aunt Carol ,Uncle Jim, Matt, Misty, Mark,Kelly and the rest of the gang.... I am so so very sorry to hear of Jamie's passing... so many many memories.... May God wrap you i His love and give you strength for the coming days.... much much love to all of you...
Cindy
Family
