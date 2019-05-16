Home

Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
James Woodard Obituary
James Woodard of El Paso, Tx, formally of Painted Post, NY, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 61.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Susan (Watson) Woodard, his two sons Jared of El Paso and James F. II of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, his wife Jolie and two grandchildren Juliette and Tre.

Jim was born in Corning NY and grew up in Painted Post with his parents James F. Woodard and Cecilia (chicks) Woodard both deceased, and two sisters Lizabeth and her son Robert and Jamie and her husband David Easton and their daughters Ashley and Whitney.

Jim graduated from C/PP West high school in 1975 and joined the Army where he became a member of the 101st Airborne division and served his four years. He earned his masters degree at Roberts Wesleyan College in Rochester,NY while raising a family in LeRoy, NY. He put his degree to good use when he went to work for BMP America in Medina,NY where he worked for 14 years and then set up and ran a manufacturing plant in Juarez, Mexico for BMP and worked for 12 years and eventually became president of that plant. He loved the people he worked for him and was sad to leave when he became ill.

Jim was an avid reader and knew all things weapons. He and his father ran a small gun repair business at one time and has helped many people with their issues with their own guns. He was an expert shot and loved Hunting, Skeet and Trap shooting. He was a proud member of the NRA, ILA, The Second Amendment Foundation and the Texas Rifle Association. He also loved the Yankees and The Indianapolis Colts. A proud American.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 16, 2019
