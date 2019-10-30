|
Bradford: Jammie Lee Drake, age 34, of Bradford, NY passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.
Honoring her wishes, friends are invited to her memorial service at the Tyrone Fire House at 11 am Saturday (Nov. 2) followed by a celebration of her life. Those wishing; may feel free to bring a dish to pass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a ServU account in Dundee, NY for her son, Joseph Drake.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 30, 2019