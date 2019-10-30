Home

Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Jammie Lee Drake Obituary
Bradford: Jammie Lee Drake, age 34, of Bradford, NY passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Honoring her wishes, friends are invited to her memorial service at the Tyrone Fire House at 11 am Saturday (Nov. 2) followed by a celebration of her life. Those wishing; may feel free to bring a dish to pass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a ServU account in Dundee, NY for her son, Joseph Drake.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
