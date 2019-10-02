|
|
Jane E. Bogart, 75, of Bath, NY passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Taylor Health Center.
Jane was born on April 29, 1944 in Cooperstown, NY the daughter of the late Roy and Frances Bogart. She graduated from Haverling High School in 1963 and attended Corning Community College. Jane worked with the Rochester Telephone Company for over 20 years, and Rochester Savings and Loan Bank and the Monroe County Health Department.
She came home to take care of her mother and worked with Frey and Campbell and the campaign office of Randy Kuhl. After retirement Janes hobbies included ceramics and bowling in a league. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Japanese Art, ceramics, listening to music and caring for her nieces and nephews. She loved her kitties Amelia and Petey, and also especially her adopted outside kitty, Milo.
She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings; John Bogart, Donald "Dick" Bogart and Susan Denley.
Jane is survived by her sister-in-law; Carolyn Bogart and brother-in-law Ed Denley; nieces and nephews, Tammy, John and (Nancy), Beth and (Jim), Rob and (Pam), Mary and (Slavko), Shawn and (Mindy), Heather and (Merle), Bonnie and (Roger), Ian and (Cynthia) and Heidi and (Scott), Laura and (David) Stabler, many great nieces and great nephews and her best friend forever, since early childhood, Sharon Gunsolus.
Calling hours will be held on Friday October 11, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11am at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath with The Reverend Dr. Melanie Duguid-May officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Nondaga Cemetery in Bath.
Memorials to the Bath Volunteer Fire Dept or Bath Animal Shelter.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 2, 2019