1/1
Jane E. Geyer
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane E. Geyer, age 69, of Bath, NY passed away, Friday October 2, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1951 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late Winton and Gloria (Cook) Knowles. Jane worked as the manager of Burger King in Bath and was one of the first female General Managers for the District, which included Bath, Painted Post and Watkins Glen, NY. She also was the manager of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Bath years ago. She was a member and past council member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Bath. Jane assisted her husband with the Savona Cinderella Softball League for many years. She also sat on numerous school boards beginning in Savona and continued through the merger of the Campbell and Savona School Districts. She enjoyed her animals, dancing, quilting, sewing, knitting, crocheting along with spending time in her flower gardens and swimming pool. Her family was everything to her, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished holidays together with family and traveling to the ocean.

She is survived by her husband of fifty plus years, Jack Geyer of Bath, NY, son Scott Geyer of Bath and his children, Raquell, Emily and Olivia Geyer, daughter Tina (Terry) Learn of Bath, and their children, Amber (Troy) Goho, Abigail (Kearnan) Kulow, Lawerence Learn, Jessica (Josh) Austin and Veronica (Stephen) Smith, daughter Crystal (Jeremy) Woodworth of Big Flats, NY and their children, Wesley, Devin and Samantha Woodworth, nine great grandchildren, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be held at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name may be made to the foodbankst.org and pawzandpurrz.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved