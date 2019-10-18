Home

Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Campbell American Legion
8458 County Rte 333
Campbell, NY
Janet B. Lyons


1954 - 2019
Janet B. Lyons Obituary
Janet B. Lyons, age 65 of Campbell, New York peacefully passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home. She was born on January 20, 1954, to the late Harold A. Brouneus and Beatrice A. Brouneus. She married Jim Lyons on December 4, 1976.
Janet was an active Girl Scout and 4-H Leader for many years. She was also a Religious Education Coordinator for the ABC Catholic Parishes. She worked as a docent and event coordinator for Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes.

Janet had a passion and love of flowers and gardening. She co-operated Parker Farm Green House in Campbell. She was a flower garden designer who enjoyed sharing her talents through her work.

Jim and Janet enjoyed great travel adventures, visiting all 50 states and several foreign countries.

Janet is survived by her husband: Jim Lyons of Campbell; mother: Bea Brouneus of Painted Post; children: Melissa Lyons of Rochester; Jessica (Jay) Farino of Houston, TX; Becky (Tony Meyer) Lyons of Billings, MT; Jeff (Heather Knox) Lyons of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Dakota Farino, Makayla Farino, Preslea Meyer, Raegan Meyer, Georgia Lyons; sister: Nancy (Scott) Merrill, Chari (Michael) Leleck; brother: Hal (Florence) Brouneus; several brothers in law and sisters in law; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at Carpenter-Flint Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 pm. A private graveside service will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Campbell American Legion, 8458 County Rte 333, Campbell, NY at 5:30 pm.

Janet loved flowers, they are welcome and appreciated by the family. Donations in Janet's name may be sent to a .

Kind words or fond memories of Janet can be offered to her family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 18, 2019
