Janet Irene O’Dell


1933 - 2019
Janet Irene O’Dell Obituary
Janet Irene O'Dell went home to her Lord and all those she loved and missed on October 11th, 2019.

Janet was born in Stanley NY, December 20 1933. Her parents were Margaret and Floyd Symonds.

Janet married Leonard O'Dell on July 20, 1957. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage filled with love and laughter. They truly lived committed to one another demonstrated by Leonard's loving care at their home in Bath NY for 15 years since her Dementia Diagnosis.

Janet is survived By her devoted husband, Leonard, their children, Michael O'Dell, Patrick O'Dell, Cheryl (Joe) Scribellito and Ellen(John) Scanlon, her siblings John (Carolyn)Symonds, James (Barb) Symonds, Judy (Rich) Barrick, nieces, nephews and her lifetime Best friend, Jean Clift.

Janet truly knew how to live life. She loved people and was a waitress where many good memories with Lenny were made at Snug Harbor on Keuka Lake. She loved her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren . She could make anyone laugh and her motto was "If you don't laugh, you'll cry". Janet had a gentle heart. She would literally give you the shirt off her back and if you visited her you would leave with something she wanted you to have and remember her by. Janet volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels and at the Infirmary in Bath when she retired. She was a Deacon at the Presbyterian Church in Bath.

There is no death, the stars go down, to rise upon some other shore and bright in Heaven's jeweled crown they shine forever more. Janet's life, smile, kindness, and endless laughter will live on in our hearts.

In memory of Janet, visit a friend, volunteer or just say a kind word to someone's path you cross today. Donations can be made at the Presbyterian Church or Animal Shelter in Janet's Memory. A Private family service to take place in the spring.
Published in The Corning Leader on Oct. 17, 2019
