Janet Louise (Whitney) Bockus
1971 - 2020
Janet Louise (Whitney) Bockus, age 49, of Bath, NY died unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born May 19, 1971 in Bath, NY the daughter of the late W. Larry and Mabel (Bixby) Whitney. Janet was a graduate of Hammondsport Central School and Niagara University. Janet had worked at WalMart, McDonald's and K-Mart, in personnel. She enjoyed traveling and family game nights, and especially loved her animals.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Henry Bockus; aunts and uncles Robert and Denise Whitney and David and Lucy Whitney all of Bath, NY, Irene Bixby and John and Dolores Bixby all of Corning, NY and Jack and Mary Travis of Lancaster, OH and several brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins and friends. Janet was predeceased by her infant son Alan William Whitney, grandparents; William and Melba Whitney and C. Clair and Helen Bixby and her aunt and uncle Donald and Judith Bixby.

Family and friends are invited to the visitation at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm with funeral services to follow at 2:00 pm. Private burial will be in Nondaga Cemetery, Bath. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name, may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Bath Ambulance Corps or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Leader on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
