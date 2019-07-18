|
|
Janet Lynne Bablo, age 62, of Elm Street in Painted Post, NY, died Monday, July 15, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Janet was born in Corning on February 17, 1957, to Malcolm and May (Anderson) Edsall. She graduated from West High School in 1975 and married Joseph in 1979, her husband of 40 years. Janet worked as a teaching assistant for the Corning-Painted Post School District for several decades before retiring to spend time traveling with her husband. She loved her family and friends dearly and appreciated spending time with everyone. Janet was also very creative and enjoyed being active outdoors, traveling and experiencing new places, food, art and culture. She will be greatly missed by her extensive network of family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Joseph; daughter, Alicia of Columbia, SC; son, Andrew (Alyssa) of Beverly, MA; brothers, Ronald (Jane) Edsall of Bradford, and Kenneth (Louise) Edsall of Painted Post; sisters, Sylvia Serdula of Charlotte, NC and Kathleen (Eugene) Grover of Lindley; and brother-in-law, Peter (JoAnne) Fratarcangelo of Corning. Stepsister, Carolyn (David) Schuler of Rochester; four stepbrothers: Michael (Brenda) Vang of Painted Post, John (Linda) Vang of Wayne, Robert (Diane) Vang of Corning, Richard Vang of Schenectady; brother-in-law, Doug Benjamin of Corning; nieces and nephews: Nicholas (Jessica) Fratarcangelo, Sara (Alan) Hinchliff, Erica (Brian) Jones, Keri Edsall, Kenneth (Stacey) Grover, Chad Grover, Barbara (Shawn) Benedict, Todd (Michelle) Serdula, Krista (Chet) Tuttle, Jennifer (Mike) Taylor, Christopher (Michelle) Vang, Allison (Cameron) VanSant, and Samantha (Kyle) Bello; many grand nieces and nephews as well.
Janet was predeceased by a sister, Valerie (Edsall) Fratarcangelo; stepsister, Debra (Vang) Benjamin; and brother-in-law, Thomas Serdula.
At Janet's request, there will be no calling hours or funeral, and the family will have a celebration of Janet's life at a later date.
Janet's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on July 18, 2019