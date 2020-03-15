|
Janet Portmann Simon, 92, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Corning, NY, passed away on March 3rd.
Janet was born May 17, 1927, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Howard and Georgiana (Urwin) Portmann and began a life of purpose and constant motion, She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University as the first woman awarded a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nutrition. After graduation she married Raphael (Ralph) Simon and moved to Corning, New York where they lived until moving to Arizona in 2014. They.had 6 children all of whom attended Catholic Schools where she volunteered daily. Janet was a faithful member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels for over 30 years. She was an avid bridge player and an amazing seamstress, making clothing for her family. An incredible cook, she could stretch the garden's offerings to feed her family of 8, canning and freezing the bounty to last through long, cold winters.
She and Ralph lived in Douai, France for a year. They travelled the world never turning down an invitation to visit, travel or dance. To celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, they hiked into the Grand Canyon.
Janet is survived by her husband of over 70 years, their sons, Richard (Priscilla), Robert (Sue), David (Lindsay), Steven (Beth), Paul (Carol), and daughter Alyce (Tom), 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 7th, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Scottsdale at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels.
Published in The Corning Leader on Mar. 15, 2020