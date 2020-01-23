|
Janice Maureen Knowles, age 57, of Painted Post, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020 at home. She was born on March 24, 1962 in Urbana, the daughter of Herbert and Leota (Tompkins) Clark. She and her husband Larry have been together for 30 years.
Janice will be remembered as the best wife, mother, Mimi, sister and daughter ever! Above anything, she had a passionate love for her family and pets and cherished the time she spent with them. Janice enjoyed camping, crafting, and spending time at her special place on Seneca Lake. She and her husband owned and operated Doug Gross Construction of Painted Post.
She is survived by husband Larry H. Knowles of Painted Post, children, Sarah (Brandon Horton) Benjamin of Painted Post, Renee (Justin Mattison) Knowles of Painted Post, Erica (Jodi) Holliday of North Carolina, Holly (Andis Zeltins) Seeley of Penn Yan, Brian (Tanya) Knowles of Corning, and Jason (Mary Lou) Knowles of Addison, mother, Leota "Lee" (Michael Ahearn) Lysyczyn of Painted Post, stepfather Frank Lysyczyn, brother, Timothy (Rebecca) Lysyczyn of Tennessee, grandchildren, Samantha (Taylor) Miller, Zachary Eldridge, Hunter Eldridge, Rebecca Knowles, Kaily Knowles, Logan Knowles, Raelynn Card, Braesyn Horton, and Bennet Horton. nephews, Zachery and Justin Lysyczyn, and Cameron Martin, special canine companion, Zoey and feline companions, Stella and Hannah. Janice was predeceased by her twin daughters, Elizabeth and Marie Knowles, her father, Herbert Clark, paternal grandparents, Dick and Anna Clark, and maternal grandparents, Robert and Ruth Tompkins.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service 17 W. Pulteney Street Corning, on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A celebration of Janice's life will take place at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Boyd's Corners Cemetery in Cameron.
Those wishing may make donations to one's local animal shelter in Janice's memory.
Published in The Corning Leader on Jan. 23, 2020