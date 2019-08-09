Home

Janice R. Littell


1959 - 2019
Janice R. Littell Obituary
Janice R. Littell, 59 of Savona, NY passed away on August 5, 2019 after a long-fought battle with cancer. Janice was born on August 28, 1959 in Bath, NY, the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth (Tobias) Littell. Janice is survived by her son Quinn, her sister Peggy's children, some of whom she raised after Peggy's passing, Sarah, Holen, Kama, Tehea, and J.T. and her ten "grandchildren". She is also survived by her sister Penny and her brothers Rick, Gerry, and Chris. She was predeceased by her siblings Gary, Kathleen and Peggy. Janice retired from Hammondsport Central School, where she was the Guidance and CSE Secretary. She enjoyed many arts and crafts, including scrapbooking with friends, cross stitching, and crocheting. She also enjoyed watching Yankee games, spending time with her grandchildren, and most of all, going to all of Quinn's sporting events and taking him on adventures. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Janice's name to the Benedek Memorial Library, PO Box 475, Savona, NY 14879, or the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/janice039smemorial-fund-for-thebenedek-library.
Published in The Corning Leader on Aug. 9, 2019
