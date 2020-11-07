Janis J. Pietro, age 86, of Corning, NY passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at home in Corning.



Jan was born May 25, 1934 in Corning. She was the daughter of John and Bessie (Narsh) Pietro.



She was a graduate of Northside High School class of 1952 and Meyer Nursing School (University of Buffalo) Registered Nurse class of 1955. After graduation Jan returned to Corning because she loved the hills surrounding the area and the colors of the seasons. Being an RN was a passion for Jan; being an operating room nurse for 32 years as head nurse, assistant supervisor and nursing college trainer was a job that challenged her and brought her both joy and sorrow. Before hanging up her nursing surgical cap, Jan changed to a 'new' area called day surgery as head nurse for an additional 8 years before she retired. In retirement her new job and passion was gardening along with birdwatching.



In her younger years, Jan was an avid horseback rider and had a beloved horse called Doughboy. Jan was an animal lover and advocate all her life, having rescued and opened her home up to many animals. Music was in her soul, and from the age of 7 she could play the piano by ear along with the accordion and sang in many chorus groups. She was an accomplished tap dancer and turned down being a NYC Rockette for a career in Nursing. At Northside High School Jan was a talented head majorette being the first to twirl a baton with fire and ultimately became Northside's Drum Major leading the band. While at school in Buffalo she became the Drum Major for the University of Buffalo and would march down Main Street which she would beam about as she spoke of the thrill of it. Of Jan's many talents she knitted beautiful sweaters and blankets and in earlier years would sew her children's costumes and special outfits. Jan had a love of cooking Italian food, perhaps due to her Italian heritage, and of course sharing her secrets to only a few. Throughout her life Jan was spirited, strong willed, and she had a unique sense of humor. Jan had many friends over the years and would reminisce about the times they had at the Lions Den, Marconi Lodge, 21 West, and the JB lounge. She was deeply loved and will truly be missed by all.



Jan is survived by her children: Neil Pietro of Corning, Tracey Loid of Corning, Lynn Crane of Rochester, NY, Beth Waters of Virginia Beach, VA, and her cat, Jeffrey; special grandson, Dylan DelConte who she loved dearly; grandchildren: Erin DelConte of Brooklyn, NY, Paul McAllister of Brooklyn, John Kosty of Riverside, Brandon Waters of Virginia Beach; great grandchildren, Mason and Amelia Kosty; many other nieces, nephews, cousins; and her very dear best friend since the age of 3, Joan Faulisi Said.



Jan was predeceased by her son, William Crane; brother, Paul Pietro; parents, John and Bessie Pietro; and her beloved cat, Soo Yi.



It was Jan's wish to not have any calling hours or services. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Corning.



Memorial donations may be given in memory of Jan to Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, NY 14810; Chemung County SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903, or any other animal organization of your choice.



Jan's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.

