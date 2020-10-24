Jean A. Pierson, age 83, of Hammondsport, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at home. She was born on March 15, 1937 in Corning, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Lynch) Kies. She married Raymond J. Pierson on October 12, 1957 at St. Mary's Church in Corning. He predeceased her on July 2, 2008.
Jean retired from the Corning Painted School District following 30 years of service. She worked as secretary to the superintendent, as well as school secretary at Painted Post Middle School, Northside Blodgett, West High School, as well as various positions at both Administration Buildings. She and her nieces were avid euchre players at the Corning American Legion and she enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Jean took an active interest in her children, grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She had a wide circle of friends, and she enjoyed spending time with her extended family on Keuka Lake.
She is survived by sons, Brian Pierson and partner, Romilson Garcia of Louisville, Kentucky, and Bradley Pierson of Lakeland, Florida, grandchildren, Cassandra and husband, Erik Sabol, Matthew, and Grace Pierson, great grandson, Raymond Pierson, sister, Louise Warren of Painted Post, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six brothers and sisters-Benjamin Kies, Martha Metcalf, Mary Travis, Ruth Kies, Irene Kelly, and Katherine Casbeer.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 10.:00 am to 11:00 am. A private funeral service will follow there at 11:00 am with Deacon Thomas Jacks of St. Gabriel's Church in Hammondsport officiating. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
Those wishing may donations to the charity of their choice
