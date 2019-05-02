|
|
Jean E. Monroy age 77 of Bath, NY died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Jean was a loving, caring, and generous mother, sister, grandmother, and friend.
Jean was born in Bath on August 2, 1941 to her predeceased parents Mildred and Lester Ovenshire and husband Gerald Monroy.
She is survived by her four children, Michael Monroy, Kenneth (Kate) Monroy, Kellie Monroy, and Jerry (Lisa) Monroy. Jean was blessed with many grandchildren: Danielle (Michael) Donovan, JJ (Laurie) Haight, Nick (Jolynn) Haight, Mickey Monroy, Kristin Ohradzanski, and Mara Monroy. She has ten great grandchildren that she adored: Sierra, Trentyn, Koltyn, Hunter, Blake, Eastin, Dallas, Kellen, Quinlynn, and Keyera. Jean also leaves her three siblings, Clay (Rosie) Ovenshire, Bev (Don) Townsend, Brian (Suzy) Ovenshire. She has close friends of the family: Dave and Kim Townsend, Andrea and Matt (Maddox, Avalyn, Caysin) Whedbee, Toni and Kyle (Henry, Lyla) Weaver, Tim Slayton, Samuel Arendt, Dyana Parson, Kyle Ohradzanski, Tina Monroy, and Kay and Harry Carr. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jean retired from Hanson Sand and Gravel after 25 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Jean had a love for cats especially her "boys" Otis and Boots.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours at LaMarche Funeral Home in Hammondsport on Sunday, May 5 th from 11:00-1:00pm. A celebration of Jean's life will follow immediately after at the Hammondsport American Legion.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the individuals at CareFirst Hospice for their excellent care of Jean.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make donations in Jean's name to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 or Finger Lakes SPCA, 72 Cameron St., Bath, NY, 14810.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 2, 2019