Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan's Funeral Home Inc.
31 W. Morris St.
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-2733
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Gridley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gridley


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Gridley Obituary
Jean R. Gridley, age 81, of Bradford, NY passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Taylor Health Center.

She was born in Corning, NY September 16, 1938, the daughter of Daniel and Rosamond (Leonard) Travis. Mrs. Gridley attended the Bradford Baptist Church. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially working in her flower gardens, fishing and hunting. She loved her family, friends and cats, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth E. Gridley Sr., step-son Kenneth E. Gridley Jr.; brothers, Herb and Junior Travis and sister Mary Ellen Winslow.

She is survived by her daughters; Melanie (Scott) Keefer and Kathleen (Tim) Sleve, daughter-in-law, Darlene Gridley; grandchildren, Sarah Gridley, Brent, Tyler and Kirsta Sleve, Zackery, Ryan and Jordan Keefer; great grandchildren, Dawson Sutryk, Ava, Noah and Sebastian Keefer; sisters, Jane Smith and Rae (Dale) Travis, brother-in-law, James Winslow and several nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held in the Bradford Cemetery, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date to be announced. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -