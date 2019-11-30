|
|
Jean (Giardina) Van Alstin passed away on 11/23/2019 at the age of 78. Jean was born on April 2nd, 1941 in Corning to Thomas and Angelina Giardina. She was the youngest daughter of twelve siblings and attended Northside High School, class of 1959.
Mom worked many years at Crystal City Bakers as the office manager until she retired to work part time at Elcor Health Services.
Mom loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
Mom could often be found in the kitchen filling the room with aromatic aroma of garlic every Sunday as she made her trademark meatballs and sauce. There were even some meatballs left by supper time after our dad would "test" them throughout the day.
In her retirement, she spent time with her faithful dog Lola, and as much time as she could with her family that she loved dearly.
Mom is survived by her son Steven Van Austin of Endicott, Brenda Buckley of Corning, Mark "Dutch" Van Alstin of St. Petersburg, Florida, longtime daughter-in-laws Lynn Andrews Van Alstin, Leslie Gillard Van Austin. And her son-in-law, Anthony Buckley. Grandsons Chad Van Alstin of Raleigh, North Carolina, Nicolas (Jackie) Van Alstin of Rochester, Brian Gee, of Corning, Jared Van Austin and Joshua Van Austin, both of Endicott. Also, granddaughters Jessica Gee of Corning, and Janae Van Austin of Endicott. Brother Thomas "Sonny" Giardina, sisters Theresa Flick, Thomasine Knickerbocker, Marie Ritz, and Clara Halter. We would be remiss if we did not mention her great-grandchildren, Jenna, Mia, and Emory who mom loved very much.
She is predeceased by our father Clair Van Alstin, brother Charles Giardina, sisters Rosie Green, Anna Hyde, Gracie Maxwell, and Connie Woodcock.
We are honoring our mom's wishes to have no service.
Please donate to The Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Painted Post in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Corning Leader on Nov. 30, 2019