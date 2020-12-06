1/1
Jeanette L. Long
1924 - 2020
Jeanette L. Long Waverly, NY, age 96 formerly of Caton, NY passed away Tues. Dec. 1, 2020 following a long and full life. Born on Jan. 7, 1924 in Monroe NY she was the daughter of the late Earl & Genevieve Grassfield (Avery) Connelly.

In service to her country, Jeanette served in the Women's Air Corps during WWII. She married Stanley Long and together they shared a wonderful life until his passing. Jeanette was an active member at the Penn. Ave.

United Methodist Church, Caton Vol. Fire Dept., Elmira Heights Legion, volunteered at the Bath V.A. and was employed at St. Joe's Hospital as a nurse's aide. Her first love was that of a homemaker and caring for her family.

She is survived by her children, Tom B. Long, Zepherhills, FL and Sue (Barry) Garrison, Corning, NY; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; brother, Jack (Kitty) Connelly; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanette was predeceased by her son, Gary; grandson, Patrick and siblings Madeline Matijka, Barbara Mousaw, Donna Middaugh and Ben Connelly Jr. All services have been handled privately at her family's convenience.

The family would like to thank the staff of Elderwood at Waverly, especially the third-floor unit for their loving care of Jeanette. She will be interred at Forest Lawn Memorial Park beside her husband, Stanley.

Published in The Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
