Jeanette M. Denson


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeanette M. Denson Obituary
Jeanette M. Denson, age 100, of Painted Post, New York died peacefully at home on Monday, April 15, 2019 at home.

She was born on September 2, 1918 in Big Flats, New York. She is the daughter of Warren and Emily (Westgate) Markle.

Jeanette married Eldred Denson in 1941 in Avoca, New York and celebrated 70 years of marriage before Eldred's death in 2012.

She was employed at Corning Glass Works for several years before her 25 years of employment with McCarty's Insurance in Corning. After her retirement, she and her husband moved to Dresden on Seneca Lake. Jeanette volunteered at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital and the Oliver House Museum in nearby Penn Yan. She was also an active member of the Penn Yan Women's Club and Jo-Ho's genealogy group.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Jan) Denson of Dresden, NY; daughter, Jane (Elwyn) Jimerson of Painted Post; grandchildren: Ami (Rick) Gydesen of Evans Mills, NY, Heather (Steve) Neuberger of Penn Yan, NY, Steve (Marie-Julie) Jimerson of La Prairie, Canada, Gail (Mike) Watson of Fairport, NY, and Laurie Jimerson (Justus Fourie) of Cape Town, South Africa; 15 great-grandchildren who gave her much joy; two nieces and a special friend, Louise Hastings. Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Norman R. Markle.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Big Flats Historical Society Museum, 258 Hibbard Road, Big Flats, NY 14814 or The Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza, Corning, NY 14830.

Jeanette's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
