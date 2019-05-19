|
Jeanmarie Keeney, age 70, of Avoca, NY died peacefully at home on Thursday May 16, 2019. She was born May 1, 1949 in Rochester, NY, the daughter of the late Harry Oscar and Irma (Korndorfer) Armstrong. Jean was an avid gardener and landscaper and loved being outdoors. She enjoyed watching birds, doing ceramics, crocheting, painting and especially being with her family and friends. Jean was a Mom to many with a big heart full of love for everyone she was with. Jean retired after working at Pro Action in Bath, NY for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years Guy H. Keeney of Avoca, NY; children, Kimberly (Duaine) Faucett, Shaun Keeney, Robert Boufford, Shannon Keeney, Jammi (Christopher) Videan, Sheila Keeney, Guy (Stacey) Keeney II and Michael (Kristina) Keeney; grandchildren, Coty, Caitlyn, Sydney, Breeanna, Lillian, Colton, Kreelynn, Mercedes, Michael II, Morgan, Amanda, Shaun, Hannah and Amelia and many great grandchildren, her sister Kathy (Bob) Perry and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Shulenburg, Jackie Armstrong and Jack Armstrong.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday May 19th from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Cohocton American Legion, 6 Wilcox St. Cohocton, NY 14826. Condolences may be made at www.fagansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on May 19, 2019