|
|
Jeanne Emily (Smock) Grant is dancing with the angels. She passed away peacefully due to the infirmities of age on Friday, June 7, ten days shy of her 94th birthday.
Jeanne was born June 17, 1925, the fifth of six children born to Clifford E and Ada (Werner) Smock in Corning. She graduated from Corning Free Academy in 1943. She married her high school sweetheart, Bruce Ralph Grant, on July 4, 1943, two weeks after her graduation. She and Bruce had three children: Karlene Marie, Bruce Ralph II, and Cheryl Margaret.
Jeanne retired in 1991 from Corning Glass Works after 48 years. She was a secretary in Quality Control and Export departments before working the majority of her career as secretary to the Vice-President of Purchasing. She received her 75-year pin in May 2018.
Throughout her life, Jeanne was an avid traveler. Back in the day, she and her husband Bruce would travel by car, cooking in rest stops and staying in tourist homes. In 1959, they bought a travel trailer and, before Bruce passed away, they and their young family spent three summers on the road seeing the eastern sections of the United States and Canada. Not to be stopped by her husband's death in 1962, she decided to tow the trailer herself and off she and the kids went. In 1970, Jeanne and her daughter Cheryl took a vacation to South America. Through the years, Jeanne drove and her sister Harriett navigated across the United States and back seven times. Jeanne enjoyed cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska as well as a tour to Australia and New Zealand. When she needed to slow down once in a while, she enjoyed summers at her place on Keuka Lake since 1969 and took the Amtrak car train to her place in Florida every winter since the early 90s.
Jeanne was enthusiastic about life. She loved dancing, gardening, singing, playing card and board games, hosting family gatherings and collecting ""gorgeous"" decorations for her homes. In later years, she created many beautiful and detailed works of tole paper art which she loved giving away to friends and family and which won awards at the county fair.
Jeanne had a giving heart. If she found out your birthday or anniversary or knew you were sick or grieving, you were sure to receive cards from her, maybe even homemade cookies or a cheesecake. She was a cheerleader in high school and a cheerleader for her family and friends her whole life. Jeanne was a lifelong member of the CFA Alumni Association, Order of Eastern Star and of Christ Episcopal Church, where she loyally served on the altar guild. After retirement, Jeanne was a hospital guild member and greeter at the front desk and a volunteer driver for RSVP.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (William) Kenney of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren, Margaret (Michael) Bieger, Katrina (Andrew) Georgiana, Joel (Felicia) Kenney, Zane (Rebecca) Kenney; daughter-in-law, Darolene Grant of Bath; step daughter, Helen (John) Meade of Addison; step son, Richard MacDowell of Virginia; five great-grandchildren; niece, Barbara Coles of Corning; several nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was predeceased by her husband; son, Bruce Ralph Grant II; daughter, Karlene Grant, who passed at the age of six years from measles; brothers and sisters, Alden, Lucille, Harriett, Stanley, and Clifford. In 1976, Jeanne married Gene MacDowell, who passed away in 1979.
Special thanks go to Jeanne's niece Barbara Coles, who provided so many years of love and companionship, to the special staff at Brookdale Senior Living and her CareFirst team.
If attending Jeanne's memorial, please wear bright happy colors in her honor. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday June 12th from Noon until 2 PM at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc 216 East First Street in Corning where funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Reverend Troy Preston officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery in Corning.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 39 East First Street, Corning, NY 14830 or to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, CareFirstNY.org.
Jeanne's family entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 9, 2019