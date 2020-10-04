Jeanne Petti, age 80 of Lancelot Drive, in Horseheads, NY. Jeanne was born in Elmira, daughter of the late Samuel and Loretta "Betty" (Dickinson) Petti and passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 23rd 2020.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Peggy Jean Hughes, formerly of Elmira Heights. Jeanne is survived by her brother and a host of close friends and neighbors. She worked in Media Advertising for many years with The Elmira Star Gazette, The Corning Leader, and Radio Works.
Following her wishes, Jeanne will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com