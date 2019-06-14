|
PRATTSBURGH, NY.; Jeffrey A. Wise, 62, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 4, 1957, the son of the late Dr. Robert A. Wise and Elinora Ayrault Wise.
He graduated from Prattsburgh High School. He attended University of Buffalo and Mansfield University receiving his Masters in Psychology.
Jeff married Kelly Zimmer on June 3, 1989 they just celebrated their 30th Anniversary.
He worked for 30 years at DDSO of the Finger lakes.
He was a former member of the K of C, he was a member of the NRA and the ABATE Motorcycle club.
Jeff worked with Developmentally Disabled always going above and beyond. He was an avid motorcyclist, loved his dogs, enjoyed outdoors and tinkering with anything. He loved his farm, and would do anything for anyone.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Kelly, his children Nikki, McKenna and Nicholas, grandchildren Kyler, Ava, and Xander, his sister Janet Bender and a brother Bob Wise, niece Colleen and his Doggo Trooper.
Calling hours are being observed on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where his Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm with Reverend Don Peek Officiating. Burial will be at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 14, 2019