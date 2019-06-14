Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
607-776-3376
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Bond-Davis Funeral Home
107 East Steuben Street
Bath, NY 14810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey A. Wise


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey A. Wise Obituary
PRATTSBURGH, NY.; Jeffrey A. Wise, 62, passed away on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 4, 1957, the son of the late Dr. Robert A. Wise and Elinora Ayrault Wise.

He graduated from Prattsburgh High School. He attended University of Buffalo and Mansfield University receiving his Masters in Psychology.

Jeff married Kelly Zimmer on June 3, 1989 they just celebrated their 30th Anniversary.

He worked for 30 years at DDSO of the Finger lakes.

He was a former member of the K of C, he was a member of the NRA and the ABATE Motorcycle club.

Jeff worked with Developmentally Disabled always going above and beyond. He was an avid motorcyclist, loved his dogs, enjoyed outdoors and tinkering with anything. He loved his farm, and would do anything for anyone.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Kelly, his children Nikki, McKenna and Nicholas, grandchildren Kyler, Ava, and Xander, his sister Janet Bender and a brother Bob Wise, niece Colleen and his Doggo Trooper.

Calling hours are being observed on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath where his Funeral Service will follow at 1:00pm with Reverend Don Peek Officiating. Burial will be at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now