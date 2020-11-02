Jennifer Lynn Harris of Gloucester VA, died October 24, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer at the age of 39.



She was born in Corning, NY June 20, 1981 to Beth and Dan Ross. She is survived by her husband, Cory Harris; sons Gabriel, Brody and Lukas; her mother, Beth Reed; step-father Leon Reed; and brother Matt Ross. She was pre-deceased by her father, her brother David Ross, and her son Alaric Harris.



Due to the COVID virus, a celebration of life will be held some time in the future.

