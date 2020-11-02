1/
Jennifer Lynn Harris
1981 - 2020
Jennifer Lynn Harris of Gloucester VA, died October 24, 2020, at home after a long battle with cancer at the age of 39.

She was born in Corning, NY June 20, 1981 to Beth and Dan Ross. She is survived by her husband, Cory Harris; sons Gabriel, Brody and Lukas; her mother, Beth Reed; step-father Leon Reed; and brother Matt Ross. She was pre-deceased by her father, her brother David Ross, and her son Alaric Harris.

Due to the COVID virus, a celebration of life will be held some time in the future.

Published in The Leader on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 30, 2020
Heartfelt prayers and condolences to the Harris family on this most sorrowful time. May God comfort you grieving hearts.
October 29, 2020
Love & Miss You Jenn!
Joy
Family
October 28, 2020
Jen, you were the little sister that I never had. I will miss all the laughs and good times. Please say hello to T (Uncle Shirley) for us.
I love and miss you. Cory and the kids, my thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time.
Dennis Burnside
Family
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss. You know that God and Jesus are in the best position to comfort us when we lose a loved one in death.
October 27, 2020
So sorry I never got to know you, but I knew Cory (my #5 son) so I know what kind of a person he would have chosen as his soul mate. You were the sister to my son Chris that he never had. He thought the world of you and of course Cory and your boys. RIP with your son Alaric.
April Case
Friend
