Jennifer Lynn Mayer, 53, of Lewes, DE and Corning, NY, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 31, 2020.



Jen was born in Wilmington, Delaware to Arthur Paul Mayer and Elisabeth (Betty) Callahan Mayer on July 4, 1967 and lovingly raised by her adoptive mother, Carol Soots in Lewes, Delaware. As a "firecracker baby," Jen loved all holidays (and presents!). She lived a beautiful life with family in Delaware and New York.



Jen loved to make people smile. She gave excellent hugs and enjoyed making funny faces and being silly with her nieces and nephews. She was loving and compassionate and enjoyed helping others, volunteering at All Saints Academy and Brookdale while she lived in New York. Although Jen may have been tiny, she possessed strength and love that far exceeded her size. She loved the beach, watching WWE wrestling and NCIS, cheating at putt-putt, doing puzzles and word searches, going to church and the dentist and spending time with her family. She will be missed tremendously by all who love her.



Jen is survived by her father Arthur Paul Mayer of Newark, Delaware, siblings Debby (Russ) Woglom of Corning, NY, Conny Mayer of Takoma Park, MD, John Michael Mayer of Newark, DE and Tammy (Shea) Soots Parker of Washington, DC. She was the beloved aunt to Lauren (Jonathan) Spaulding, Caitlin (Julio) Martinez, Kelsey (Michael Bonin), Kara and Michael Woglom; Saleiha and Conlan Mayer-Marks, Calley (Salem) and Brendan Mayer; Kathryn (Justin) Draper; Kirsten and Megan Mayer; and Roy, Raymond and Roann Parker. She also loved her great nephew and nieces, Michael and Charlotte Spaulding and Jordyn and Jacklyn Draper. She is preceded in death by her mother Elisabeth Callahan Scott, adoptive mother Carol Soots, and brother Arthur (Bart) Paul Mayer, III.



Jen's family has entrusted her care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.



Memorial donations may be made to Pathways, 33 Denison Pkwy E. Corning, NY 14830. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Father Lew Brown, the ARC of Steuben, Pathways, CareFirst and Dr. Kathleen Hallinan and Jess Ianuzzi for their wonderful care of Jen.

