Jennifer Mizzoni


1953 - 2020
Jennifer Mizzoni Obituary
Jennifer H. Mizzoni, age 66 of Corning, NY passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Born on October 1, 1953 in Wellsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen (Grist) Owen. Jennifer received her Bachelor's Degree in Social Work from SUNY Brockport working in both South Carolina and New York. She married Nicholas Mizzoni, Jr. who predeceased her on May 31, 2002.

Jennifer will be remembered as a selfless loving mother that pursued a career of helping others. She truly believed in making the world a better place one person at a time. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by all that knew her.

Jennifer is survived by her children: daughter, Jessica Mizzoni of Corning, NY; son, retired USAF Master Sgt. Nicholas Mizzoni of Abilene, TX; sister, Onalee Green of Woodhull, NY, sister, Deborah Freeman of Knoxville, PA, and brother, David Owen of Woodhull, NY.

It was Jennifer's wish to donate her body for medical research. There will be no formal services.

Friends and family are encouraged to honor and celebrate Jennifer's life in their own special way. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennifer's name may be sent to: The at www.cancer.org.

Kind words and memories may be left for Jennifer's family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Corning Leader on Feb. 14, 2020
