|
|
Jerome "Jerry" G. Cascio passed away peacefully on April 1st 2020 at the Steuben Center in Bath NY. He was a retired NYC firefighter as well as a B-29 mechanic in the Air Force during the Korean War. He is predeceased by his wife Marie J. Cascio and two sons Cosimo (Claire) Cascio and Ronald Cascio. He leaves behind sons Chris Cascio (Shari) and George Cascio as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A one hour service will be held at Fagan's Funeral Home in Bath NY, for immediate family only due to the current virus restrictions, on Tuesday April 7th at 1:00 p.m. He will be interred at the Bath National Cemetery in Bath NY at 2:00 p.m., there can be no service held at the cemetery also due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to .
Published in The Corning Leader on Apr. 4, 2020