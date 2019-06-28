|
Jerry D. Baird, age 82, of Painted Post, NY died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY.
Jerry was born on July 18, 1936 in Campbell, NY to Clayton and Mildred (Trask) Baird. He married Betty Scott on September 15, 1956 in Coopers Plains, NY. He worked at Ingersoll-Rand Company for over 42 years and retired from mechanical calibration in the lab.
He loved gardening and keeping his lawn as nice looking as he could as well as hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Betty; daughters, Theresa Dibble of Painted Post and Cynthia (Curt) Drake of Lindley; son, Gerald (Melody) Baird of Campbell; grandchildren, Joshua (Nicky) Dibble, Jordan (Jessica) Dibble, Angie (Greg) Winslow, Nathan (Micayla) Baird, Lindsay (Jay) Stearns, and Crisandy Evangelista; 12 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Thompson, and a brother, Clayton Baird, Jr.
Family graveside services will be held at Coopers Plains Cemetery at their convenience. Memorial donations may be made in Jerry's name to the Coopers Plains Long Acres Fire Department, 210 Main Street, Coopers Plains, NY 14827.
Jerry's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Corning Leader on June 28, 2019